GMDA directs HSVP to acquire land for 6 Gurugram roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday directed Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to acquire land for six critical roads in developing sectors on priority so that these roads can be constructed and bottlenecks removed from these stretches. The GMDA office in Gurugram Sector 44 near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

GMDA chief executive officer Shyamal Misra issued the directions during a coordination committee meeting in which officials discussed 20 city roads that are incomplete or stuck due to land acquisition issues.

“A meeting was held to discuss the early construction of these roads. During the meeting directions were issued that legal issues pertaining to acquisition of land and payment of compensation should be taken up as priority and resolved,” said a GMDA official.

Of the 20 roads, the official said that GMDA’s engineering branch has sought resolution of non-availability of land on six main roads.

According to GMDA officials, the main road of Sector 71-73 and 72-72A has to be connected to the road going from Subhash Chowk towards Hero Honda Chowk and 400 metres of land has to be acquired by the authority.

Due to a compensation dispute, a 150-metre stretch of the main road near Bestech Park View Ananda on Rampura Road has not been acquired. The main road of Sector-66-67 is to be connected to the Gurugram-Sohna highway but the road cannot be expanded due to a land acquisition dispute.

The GMDA official said that discussion was also held to remove obstacles in the construction of storm drains and sewer lines from sectors 81 to 95.

A senior HSVP official said that all efforts will be made to resolve the land related issues due to which road construction is incomplete.