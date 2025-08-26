GMDA floats 3.15 cr tender for new pipelines to boost Gwal Pahari water supply

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender to lay new water supply pipelines at an estimated cost of ₹3.15 crore from its own budget to strengthen drinking water infrastructure and ensure reliable supply to Gwal Pahari and adjoining sectors, officials said. The plan also includes a distribution network of 600 mm, 500 mm, 400 mm, and 300 mm i/d Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, covering 7.66 km of pipeline. (HT Archive)

According to GMDA, the project involves laying a 450 mm internal diameter (i/d) balance water supply line to feed the upcoming Gwal Pahari Boosting Station, which is under construction and expected to be completed by June 2026.

The plan also includes a distribution network of 600 mm, 500 mm, 400 mm, and 300 mm i/d Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, covering 7.66 km of pipeline. The work is expected to be completed within nine months of awarding the contract.

The tender was floated on August 22, with the last date for bids set three weeks later. Only empanelled agencies are eligible to participate.

At present, GMDA’s master water supply network extends up to Sector 58/59, where the inlet line for the Gwal Pahari Boosting Station will be connected. Potable water for the new station will be drawn from the Sector 72 Boosting Station, which in turn sources treated water from the Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant.

Shyamal Misra, GMDA chief executive officer, stressed timely execution of the project. He said, “Once operational, the upgraded network will improve distribution efficiency, reduce reliance on tubewells and tankers, and ensure equitable access to clean drinking water for households.”