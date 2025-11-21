GMDA gets nod for two flyovers at Ambedkar, Dadi Sati Chowks to ease Gurugram gridlock

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has secured government approval to build two key flyovers — one at Ambedkar Chowk (sectors 45/46 and 51/52) and another at Dadi Sati Chowk (sectors 85, 86, 89 and 90) — aimed at decongesting two of the city’s busiest intersections. The flyover designs have also been approved by the consultants. The flyover designs have been approved by the consultants. (HT archive)

Official said the flyover at Ambedkar Chowk is planned to be around 700 metre long and is estimated to cost ₹52 crore, while the Dadi Sati Chowk flyover will stretch about 840 metres, feature three lanes over an 11-metre width, and carry an estimated price tag of ₹59 crore.

“The Sohna highway design offers better visibility,” said a senior GMDA official, explaining why the two proposed flyovers were being modeled on those along the Gurugram–Sohna highway, instead of using designs from the Delhi–Jaipur route.

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer at GMDA, said the redevelopment includes the junction connecting Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram‑Pataudi Road, and the route to IMT Manesar.

“The project at Ambedkar Chowk aims to significantly ease the chronic traffic congestion at the intersection of sectors 45/46 and 51/52,” he added.

“The detailed notice inviting tender (DNIT) is under finalisation, and tenders will be floated soon by the authority. The proposal was also shared with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting,” he added.

When asked about the delay in the process, officials said the consulting firm had shared a Detailed Project Report with GMDA, which was then resubmitted by the authority to align with the newly-approved designs.

Earlier, HT reported that GMDA had conducted a survey in which it was found out that Ambedkar Chowk suffered severe congestion during peak hours, with average waiting times exceeding 10 minutes. The presence of a large private hospital nearby—Artemis Hospital—has led to instances where ambulances get stuck in traffic.

Vikas Yadav, a daily commuter through the route, said: “We have been waiting for a solution at Ambedkar Chowk for years, this flyover could finally end the daily traffic nightmare.”