GMDA identifies five key locations to be developed as model junctions

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified five model junctions in the city to ensure smooth flow of vehicles and minimal traffic violations, said officials on Thursday. According to GMDA officials, said that the authority in coordination with the traffic police has identified the locations to turn them into model junctions. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials aware of the development said that the locations include Z Chowk opposite Millennium City metro station, crossing near Good Earth mall, crossing near Artemis Hospital, crossing near Bikanerwala on MG Road and crossing near Medanta Hospital.

A senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said that these locations have been chosen as these areas are prone to congestion.

“We plan to introduce engineering solutions and boost enforcement at these locations to ensure that vehicles and pedestrians can move with ease and congestion is reduced. The focus would also be to minimise violations,” he said, adding that a detailed proposal in this regard will be submitted to the GMDA CEO soon.

GMDA officials said that the junctions at these five locations will be revamped with proper lane markings, pedestrian crossing, speed limit boards, and new traffic signal boards. “The goal is to ensure that commuters travel through these junctions with ease. Cameras will be installed to monitor live traffic and violations,” the official said.

Once the proposal is approved by the GMDA CEO, an estimate for carrying out the works will be carried out and a tender will be floated for the same, said the official.

Earlier this month, GMDA CEO PC Meena, during a meeting with Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) officials, gave directions to optimise city bus services and to strengthen traffic discipline across key junctions in the city.

Outlining the development, Meena had said that the authority wants to make commuting in Gurugram easier for the public.

“By developing model, violation-free junctions, we aim to ensure that robust public transport services and improved traffic management enhance daily commuting experiences for everyone in the city,” said Meena.