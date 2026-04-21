GMDA outlines ₹3,500 crore roadmap for roads, flyovers, water; seeks funds

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has outlined a budget of over ₹3,500 crore for 2026 to 27, proposing a slate of road, flyover and water infrastructure projects that are currently at various stages from DPR preparation to tendering and approvals, officials said. Flyovers planned at Ambedkar, Dadi Sati, Bakhtawar Chowk and Millennium City Centre; road repairs from IFFCO Chowk to SPR also proposed. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior GMDA official said the proposed budget will be submitted for approval in the next authority meeting to be chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The projects include an elevated corridor from NH-48 to Ghata along the Southern Peripheral Road, a cloverleaf at Vatika Chowk, model roads and multiple flyovers at key junctions.

GMDA is expected to finance these projects through a mix of its own revenue streams and government support. Its key income sources include cesses and user charges such as water and sewerage fees, change of land use charges, and receipts from external development charges routed through the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). The authority also receives a share of stamp duty collections from the Gurugram deputy commissioner, along with grants from the government and other miscellaneous receipts.

In a communiqué sent to the additional chief secretary, town and country planning department, on April 9, GMDA said its infrastructure proposals are at different stages of execution. “The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared the budget. And the same will be submitted in the next authority meeting for approval,” the communiqué stated.

Among the key projects, GMDA said tenders worth ₹754 crore have been invited for the construction of an eight-lane elevated corridor from NH 8 to Vatika Chowk, which is scheduled to be opened on April 22. The authority added that DPR preparation for the project has been assigned to a consultant and is expected to be completed within the next three months.

It further said the elevated road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata is estimated to cost ₹1,846 crore, with its DPR also expected within three months.

GMDA said it has prepared the DPR for special repair of the 7.5 km road stretch from IFFCO Chowk to SPR at a cost of ₹57 crore.

The authority said construction of a flyover at Ambedkar Chowk has been approved at ₹52 crore, while a flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk will be built for ₹39 crore, with administrative approval granted for ₹59 crore. A flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk has also been approved at ₹80 crore.

It added that a flyover at Millennium City Centre has been approved and a consultant appointed. GMDA has also proposed a four-lane road overbridge over the Delhi-Rewari railway track near the Dwarka Expressway.

On the water infrastructure front, GMDA informed the additional chief secretary that it will spend ₹166 crore on a 100 MLD water treatment plant and two water tanks at Basai and ₹54 crore on another 100 MLD WTP at Chandu Budhera.