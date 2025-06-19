GMDA plans 39-cr upgrade for road linking Naurangpur to NH-48

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated the process to construct a crucial 2.3-kilometre-long stretch of road connecting Naurangpur Village to Rampura Chowk on National Highway-48, a key link that will benefit residents of multiple sectors and nearby villages. GMDA officials noted that the project is expected to enhance connectivity between developing sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and NH-48. (HT Archive)

GMDA officials said an estimate of ₹39 crore has been prepared for the road’s construction and will be submitted shortly for administrative approval. “An estimate for the construction of this road has been prepared, and it will be submitted soon for administrative approval. This road will have all the amenities and ensure smooth movement of vehicles,” said a senior GMDA official aware of the matter.

Once built, the road will significantly improve connectivity between NH-48 and sectors 78, 79, 80, 79B, and Naurangpur Village, the official added. It will begin at Rampura Chowk and end at the T-point between sectors 78 and 79, where a dividing road has already been developed.

The project assumes importance as the road is widely used by residents of Sector 78–80, Naurangpur village, Manesar Police Lines, and Tauru. The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Land Acquisition Officer have already handed over the acquired land to GMDA, facilitating the road’s construction.

According to the proposal, the road will have a 60-metre-wide carriageway with six lanes, and it will include a drainage system and footpath. GMDA officials noted that the project is expected to enhance connectivity between developing sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and NH-48.

However, the construction had faced delays due to encroachments and the presence of structures on acquired land, despite compensation being paid to landowners. “The construction of Naurangpur Road has been delayed due to encroachments, and also a number of landowners had not removed the existing structures despite taking compensation for land,” said a GMDA official.

To address this, the HSVP conducted demolition drives in March and April 2025, removing 10 shops, a dhaba, and about 25 houses whose owners had accepted compensation. GMDA’s own enforcement team also carried out separate demolition operations and conducted demarcation of land to mark the alignment of the proposed road and drainage lines. “Apart from this road, we have also upgraded and rehabilitated the majority of roads in developing sectors. The work on upgrading major roads in Old Gurugram is also going on at full speed,” the GMDA official added.