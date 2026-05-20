The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to take action against ready mix concrete (RMC) plants operating in sectors 99 to 115, particularly along the upper Dwarka expressway as heavy vehicles being operated by these plants are damaging the master sector roads, and internal sector roads due to overloading. GMDA plans action against RMC plants damaging Dwarka expressway roads

GMDA officials said directions in this matter were issued by CEO PC Meena to the planning wing of the authority after the matter was raised by the engineering wing.

As per GMDA officials, there are six RMC plants operating along the upper Dwarka expressway and adjoining areas, whose vehicles have been found violating rules and frequently causing damage to the roads. GMDA officials said most of these plants are located in Sector 99 and apart from damaging the roads, they have also damaged the Badshahpur drain. The steel reinforcement and the concrete slab covering the drain have been broken.

“At one of the locations in Sector 99, heavy dumpers and concrete trucks are using the slab of Badshahpur drain to enter and exit the area and it has caused damage to the storm water drain. It has also caused damage to roads in the residential sectors. It is due to this reason that higher authorities have called for action against these plants,” said a senior GMDA official.

Jagdish Sorot, superintending engineer of GMDA said that roads are being damaged at several places due to movement of heavy and overloaded vehicles operated by the RMC plants. “There is need to regulate the movement of these vehicles,” he said.

The planning wing of the GMDA, when asked about the matter, said they are trying to resolve the issues created by RMC plants with regard to causing pollution, operating overloaded trucks, and operating illegally with change of land use permission. “Directives have been issued to the RMC plants operating illegally, instructing them to obtain CLU (Change of Land Use) and comply with environmental regulations. Surprise inspections will be conducted at plants operating overloaded vehicles within the next 15 days. Departmental action will be taken in event of any violation of the rules. Legal action has already been initiated against two such plants earlier,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.