The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct three flyovers on the stretch between Millennium City Centre Metro station and Bakhtawar Chowk, officials said on Friday. GMDA plans three flyovers to create signal-free metro corridor stretch

GMDA officials told HT that the plan aims to make the road from the metro station up to the Dwarka Expressway signal-free. The flyovers are proposed at the intersection of sectors 44-45, sectors 30-41and at sectors 45-46 along the metro corridor.

“The proposed flyovers at these three intersections will ensure that this entire road becomes signal-free. The idea is to reduce congestion on the entire stretch,” said a senior GMDA official aware of the matter.

Officials said that the plan was discussed with the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials during a meeting during a meeting chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena on Friday.

“The proposal was discussed with GMRL officials as these structures will be aligned with the metro corridor. Also the stations located near these intersections will have to be designed keeping in view the proposed flyovers,” said a senior GMDA official.

The proposal will be placed for approval before the GMDA board in the next meeting which is scheduled to be presided over by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Once approval is granted, work will begin to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), said GMDA officials.

GMDA officials said that the total length of the road from the Millennium City Centre Metro station to Dwarka Expressway—passing through Bakhtawar Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, and Basai Chowk—is approximately 16 kilometers. At Bakhtawar Chowk, GMRL had earlier proposed the construction of a three-lane flyover. A flyover is already in place at Subhash Chowk, while an underpass exists at Hero Honda Chowk. An elevated road is proposed for the stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, which is to be constructed by the NHAI. Furthermore, an elevated road has already been constructed across the majority of the section extending from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to the Dwarka Expressway.