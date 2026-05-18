The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to construct underpasses at Dadi Sati Chowk and Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk, in addition to flyovers already planned at both intersections, as part of its traffic decongestion plans for the multi-utility corridor connecting the Dwarka Expressway with IMT Manesar. GMDA plans underpasses at two major Gurugram traffic intersections

The two junctions witness heavy traffic from the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Gurugram-Pataudi Road and IMT Manesar, with more than 50,000 vehicles passing through daily, particularly during peak hours. Three-lane flyovers on each side will be constructed at both chowks along the corridor connecting Elan Mall on the Dwarka Expressway with IMT Manesar.

GMDA has already floated a ₹40 crore tender for the flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk, scheduled to open next week, while the DPR for the flyover at Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk is expected to be finalised next month. A consultant has been appointed for feasibility surveys for the proposed underpasses, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and feasibility assessment expected within a month.

“We have planned to construct an underpass at Dadi Sati Chowk, situated on Rampura Road, facilitating movement from the Delhi-Jaipur Highway towards the Gurugram-Pataudi Road. Additionally, plans are in place to construct another underpass at Shaheed Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk, connecting the Jaipur Highway to the Pataudi Road. The DPRs for the flyover and underpasses are expected to be submitted in one month. The proposal will be submitted for approval to the competent authority,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.