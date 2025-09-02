GMDA ramps up monsoon response with flood control office, high-capacity pumps

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has intensified measures to tackle waterlogging across the city, with its flood control office operating round-the-clock since July to safeguard residents and keep traffic moving during the monsoon season, officials said. Officials said the monsoon preparedness plan is part of GMDA’s broader strategy to address Gurugram’s chronic waterlogging problem, which has historically disrupted traffic and caused severe inconvenience during heavy showers. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

High-capacity pumping systems have been installed at waterlogging-prone points, including Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Basai Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and the stretch near Tau Devi Lal Stadium. These pumps drain stormwater during heavy rains, while mobile tractor-mounted pump sets and suction tankers are on standby for deployment across the city depending on real-time conditions.

“Flexible pumping systems allow us to provide immediate drainage support wherever needed. The Flood Control Office is coordinating all field operations to ensure waterlogging is cleared quickly and traffic movement is not hampered for long hours,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

Alongside machinery, dedicated manpower has been engaged to regularly clean drain inlets, road gullies, and sections of the drainage network along master roads. Officials said these preventive measures help reduce blockages and facilitate faster discharge of rainwater during downpours. Patrolling squads are on duty 24x7 to monitor vulnerable stretches and respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

To strengthen citizen services, GMDA has activated multiple channels for residents to report complaints. A toll-free helpline number (1800-180-1817) and a WhatsApp number (7840001817) connect directly with the Grievance Redressal System. Once lodged, complaints are relayed to field teams for immediate resolution. “The Flood Control Office has been established to provide quick relief to residents during the monsoon. Our teams are working continuously to keep Gurugram’s roads safe and motorable. Citizens can report waterlogging through the GMDA helpline, which enables us to act swiftly and resolve issues on the ground,” Singh added.

With rainfall expected to continue in September, GMDA assured that its teams will remain on alert to minimise disruption to daily life.