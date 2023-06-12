GMDA repairs scour valves on master pipeline to restore water supply

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said it has repaired the scour valves on its master pipeline network and water supply is likely to restored fully by Tuesday morning in areas along Dwarka Expressway which were witnessing erratic supply. Mumbai, India - Feb. 13, 2020: A 507-household Promenade Co-Operative Housing Society in Ghatkopar says that they have paid ₹ 10 lakh for water tankers since the last 20 days. Even when the other parts of the city are not facing any water issues, their usual water tanker bills are to the tune of ₹ 4 lakh per month. They say that BMC only supplies them 50-55% of the water supply in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

GMDA officials said the scour valves that help in the periodic flushing of sediments, were tampered with and that led to the disruption of water supply in areas along the Dwarka Expressway.

Many condominiums in the area have been witnessing acute shortage of water due to the erratic supply and residents lodged complaints with the authority.

A GMDA spokesperson on Monday said that two scour valves on the master pipeline were found to be tampered with and they were repaired.

“The valves have been repaired and the water supply in 90% of the areas has been normalised. The supply in the remaining 10% area will also be normalised by Monday night. There was no shortage of water supply in the city, but the tampering of valves had led to the diversion of water,” the GMDA spokesperson added.

“Due to the tampering, water was diverted as a result of which there was acute shortage”, said Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer.

“To ensure that the valves are not tampered with in the future, we have also increased patrolling in the area,” Verma added.

As per the GMDA, it supplies 570MLD (million litres per day) of water to the city.

GMDA officials said that to boost water supply across the city, they have completed the construction of three sedimentation and storage tanks at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. They also said that the civil work for the construction of a boosting station in Sector 72, meant for supplying drinking water in sectors 58-80 is nearly 95% complete. They also added that laying of water pipelines in sectors 58 to 115 is also near completion.

A large number of condominiums along the Dwarka Expressway have been witnessing shortage of drinking water supply in the last 10 to 15 days. Residents said they were getting erratic water supply and have become dependent on private tankers.