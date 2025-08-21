GMDA sets September 15 deadline to repair potholes, damaged roads

The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) on Wednesday issued directions to all its contractors, and officials to ensure potholes are fixed and damaged stretches of all master roads are repaired with patch work by September 15. The authority said that road repair work was delayed due to ongoing rain and since the rain has abated directions have been issued to finish the work. Special focus will be on repairing key city roads. (Archives)

Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer, GMDA said that during monsoon, the potholes and damaged stretches were repaired with substrate material but due to waterlogging, this repair work got damaged and led to potholes.

“We have directed the contractors and officials to start work and ensure that patch work is carried out on all master roads of GMDA. The work will be completed by September 15 and teams have already started working,” said Dhankar.

Dhankhar said that the GMDA has 285 kilometres of master sector roads in the city, and steps will be taken to ensure that potholes are filled and patching work is done wherever it is required.

“A meeting with all the contractors was also held today and they were told that the work needs to be taken up seriously and on priority as per the directions issued by GMDA chief executive officer Shyamal Misra,” he said.

Dhankhar also said that special focus will be on repairing key city roads such Major Sushil Aima road, Sector 9, 9A road, and roads in developing sectors.

The problems caused by damaged roads, waterlogging and poor sanitation were so pronounced that Rajesh Khullar, the chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister was sent to take stock of the situation and ensure action on the ground, said officials.

A senior government official said that Khullar during the meeting at HIPA complex in Sector 18 held on August 18, exhorted the officials to take action on the ground, and ensure damaged roads are repaired, drains are cleaned and sanitation is improved.

“There were 123 senior officials called from different civic agencies for the meeting and officials were directed to ensure that there are no potholes on the route taken by them from their homes to the office. They were also asked to check for sanitation issues, and other problems on their routes to resolve the civic issues,” said the official.

.