GMDA to allocate 2,800 crore for infrastructure in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to allocate approximately ₹2,800 crore for various infrastructure projects, with the proposed budget to be discussed at the authority’s 13th meeting scheduled for July 10, officials aware of the development said. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will chair the annual meeting in Chandigarh, they added. NHAI will build a six-lane road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk near Gurugram Sector 10A. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to GMDA officials, the agenda of the meeting includes several projects aimed at enhancing the water treatment capacity, sewage treatment, construction of roads, laying pipelines and upgrading the Tau Devi Lal stadium. In addition to the projects, which would be up for approval by GMDA chairman CM Saini, the authority has proposed a sewage treatment plant in Sector 107, to be built in two phases at a cost of ₹500 crore. They have also planned a common effluent treatment plant in Sector 34 costing ₹107 crore.

A master storm water drainage system is also planned from Sector 76 to Sector 80 costing ₹215 crore. Additionally, ₹111 crore is earmarked for constructing two key flyovers in Sector 51 and Sector 86. The third phase of the CCTV project, expanding surveillance across GMDA roads, will require ₹422 crore. To bolster the city’s public transport, the budget includes ₹69.66 crore for procuring 200 e-buses. An IT project to centralise the management of water, sewage, rainwater, and materials is proposed with an allocation of ₹48.60 crore.

Additionally, ₹634 crore is designated for upgrading Tau Devi Lal Stadium to an international sports venue capable of hosting night matches. “Facilities for night matches, new seating, lighting, and live telecast production will be developed,” an official stated.

Meanwhile, ₹119 crore is proposed to enhance the capacity of the main pumping station at the Dhanwapur sewage treatment plant. “These proposed infrastructure projects aim to significantly upgrade the city’s facilities. We are optimistic about getting approval. Existing projects and the annual budget for next year, totaling around ₹2,800 crore, will also be discussed,” a senior GMDA official said.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct a grade road with six lanes from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to resolve congestion and frequent jams, and further build a flyover to connect this road with the newly constructed flyover at Basai, officials said on Wednesday. The highway authority also said that they will complete the work on the Gurugram-Rewari expressway by the end of December.

The 3.2km road project between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was conceived in 2021 but has been stuck for the last three years due to non-availability of land for road expansion and encroachments along the stretch.

“We will construct a six-lane surface road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and from there a flyover will be constructed to connect this road with the newly constructed flyover at Basai. This will ensure smooth movement of traffic on the entire stretch between Hero Honda Chowk upto Dwarka expressway,” said Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI.

Tilak also said that they have also set the target of completion of Delhi Pataudi Rewari expressway by the end of December this year. “We will expedite the work on this highway and try to complete it by end of this year. I was in the meeting in Delhi and different issues related to highways were discussed,” he said.