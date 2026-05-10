GMDA to boost Gurugram water supply to 770 MLD by May-end

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said that construction of a new 100 MLD water treatment plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera will be completed by the end of May, increasing the city’s water supply capacity from 670 MLD to 770 MLD ahead of peak summer demand. The 100 MLD Chandu Budhera plant will raise city supply capacity, while a key CPR pipeline link will revive the Sector 72 boosting station. (HT)

The plant is being constructed at a cost of ₹52.5 crore, and it will start supplying water in June, said officials.

Currently, GMDA supplies 670 MLD water through its treatment plants at Basai (270 MLD) and Chandu Budhera (470 MLD). Officials anticipate that the additional capacity will enhance supply, especially in tail-end sectors that experience shortages during the summer months.

“The fifth water treatment plant, with a capacity of 100 MLD, will be completed by the end of this month and will become operational.” The authority will be able to supply 770 MLD of water to the city, and this increase will help in meeting the demand during peak summer. The focus would be to supply more water on the tail-end areas of the city, which face shortages for some days during the summer,” said Rajender Jangra, chief engineer, infrastructure two division of the authority.

GMDA officials also said work to lay a missing water pipeline under the Dwarka Expressway at the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) has been completed. Testing of the pipeline will begin by May 15, and the line is expected to become operational by the end of the month, enabling the Sector 72 boosting station to function.

“We have laid the missing pipeline under CPR, and now we are connecting the pipes. The testing will start by May 15, and it will take another 15 days to make this pipeline operational. This pipeline will ensure that the water boosting station at sector 72 becomes operational, and it will help in augmenting the water supply in sectors 58 to 73,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

Officials said the Sector 72 boosting station, with a capacity of 262 MLD, will reduce dependence on water tankers in sectors 58 to 73, where supply is currently managed through the Sector 51 boosting station.