GMDA to fix water supply gaps in key sectors along Golf Course Rd

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is preparing to augment water supply to sectors 42, 54, 55 and 56 along Golf Course Road, where residents face recurring shortages despite adequate overall availability, officials said on Wednesday. Survey flags low pipeline capacity in tail-end areas; estimate due in 15 days, tenders to follow, with interim tanker support during peak demand. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

These sectors, located at the tail-end of the distribution network and supplied through the Sector 51 boosting station, have reported persistent summer shortages, they added. GMDA officials said they are working on a plan to upgrade and expand the pipeline network to improve supply.

The Sector 51 boosting station has a capacity of 180 MLD (million litres per day), but current supply is limited to 140–145 MLD, officials acknowledged. Following repeated complaints from residents, the authority conducted an inquiry, which found that existing pipelines in some areas lack sufficient carrying capacity and face multiple bottlenecks, they added.

“There is urgent need to enhance the capacity of the pipelines in these sectors. Following this survey, preparations have now begun to draft a detailed cost estimate for the project. This estimate is expected to be finalised within the next 15 days. Subsequently, upon obtaining approval from chief executive officer PC Meena, tenders for the project will be issued,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

Officials said timelines and cost estimates have not yet been finalised as the scheme remains in the planning stage. They added that the densely populated sectors house thousands of residents and require infrastructure upgrades to meet peak demand.The GMDA has decided to enlist an agency to deploy water tankers to supply water in areas facing shortages during peak summer.

Separately, GMDA said work on laying a pipeline under the Dwarka Expressway is nearing completion, and efforts are underway to operationalise the supply network from Chandu Budhera to the Sector 72 boosting station. Once functional, residents from Sector 58 to Sector 80 are expected to receive adequate water supply, said an official aware of the matter.