GMDA to give Sector 65 status of model sector to resolve internal road issues

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to give Sector 65 the status of a model sector, where a government-appointed nodal officer will work to resolve issues with landowners and acquire about 6.5 acres of land to enable the construction of internal roads here, officials said on Thursday. The government will offer landowners compensation in the forms of transfer of development rights, land-pooling, land consolidation and sale of land to the government through the e-bhoomi portal. This template, if found successful, will be replicated across developing sectors to resolve conflicts and smoothen the construction of internal roads, officials added.

To be sure, the issue of constructing internal sector roads in sectors 58 to 115 has been a major challenge for the GMDA due to the non-availability of land and related issues.

VK Saini, chief town planner, GMDA, said that their priority is to acquire patches of land in Sector 65, which will help complete the construction of internal sector roads, which has been stuck in a limbo due to land acquisition issues. “We will acquire around 6.5 acres of land in nine locations from landowners by offering them compensation under four options--transfer of development rights policy, e-bhoomi scheme, land-pooling scheme and Consolidation of Project Land Act 2017--which are very reasonable,” he said.

GMDA officials said that this land is located in Medhawas, Nangli Umarpur and Badshahpur villages and is owned by 10 land owners and few real estate companies. “The land earmarked for roads cannot be used for any other purpose and the owners will benefit if they part with this land,” said Saini.

Under the transfer of development rights policy, a landowner who offers the government one acre of land will get transferable development rights of 5.6 acres, which can be monetised if sold to a developer, said GMDA officials.

Under the e-bhoomi scheme, the landowner will have to submit a proposal to sell his/her land to the government and the rate will be fixed after negotiations between the two sides.

Under the land-pooling scheme, landowners will get developed land from the government in lieu of the land they surrender.

Under the Consolidation of Project Land Act 2017, the government will issue notices to owners and offer them a rate that is 20% higher than the DC (district collector) rate, if more than 70% of their land has already been already acquired by the government, said GMDA officials.

“We will hold meetings with the landowners and developers and make them aware of the options available to them. Our objective is to ensure roads are constructed in the developing sectors,” said Saini, who has also been appointed the nodal officer under the Consolidation of Project Land Act 2017.