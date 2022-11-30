GMDA to renovate 2.2km long master sewer line along NH-8

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday said that it will renovate the 2.2-km-long master sewer pipeline along the National Highway (NH-8) between Ambience mall and DLF Phase 1. The decision to strengthen the sewer line was taken after GMDA officials pointed out that the existing pipeline was damaged.

The proposal was approved by Sudhir Rajpal, GMDA chief executive officer at the 52nd core planning cell meeting.

“The existing master sewer lines across Gurugram were laid in a phased manner more than 30 years ago and they have completed their lifespan. The GMDA has completed the strengthening of nearly seven kilometres of the master sewer line with a cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology (a trenchless rehabilitation method used to repair existing pipelines). Those portions of the sewer line that have not been upgraded are being taken up on a priority basis,” said Rajpal.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer (infrastructure division-2) said that the extension of the master sewer line along the master road between Sector 33/72A and Subhash Chowk is also in progress and work will be completed within a couple of months.