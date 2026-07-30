GMDA to take over streetlight maintenance on Gurugram master roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to take over the operation and maintenance of streetlights on master roads in developing sectors from the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), officials said.

GMDA has sought records of maintenance contracts, ongoing tenders and contractor disputes to ensure a smooth transition of the streetlight system. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The GMDA has asked the HSVP to appoint a nodal officer to conduct a joint inspection, physical verification and geo-mapping of streetlights to facilitate a smooth handover.

“We have asked the HSVP to hand over the maintenance of streetlights from Sector 58 to 115 to the GMDA. Once it comes under GMDA’s jurisdiction, the streetlight network will be further improved,” said a senior GMDA official.

Currently, the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) maintains streetlights in Sectors 1 to 57, while HSVP manages the network in Sectors 58 to 115.

According to GMDA officials, the authority has sought the transfer of streetlights in Sectors 58 to 67, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Sectors 69 and 70, Sectors 81 to 95, Sectors 99 to 115, and Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority has also sought files related to existing maintenance contracts, tender documents for ongoing installation works and details of any disputes with contractors regarding streetlight tenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority has also sought files related to existing maintenance contracts, tender documents for ongoing installation works and details of any disputes with contractors regarding streetlight tenders. {{/usCountry}}

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The GMDA plans to integrate the streetlight network with the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), enabling real-time monitoring, GPS mapping and better tracking of streetlights, the official added.

A senior HSVP official said the GMDA is already managing the master water supply network, stormwater drainage and sewerage network on master sector roads. “The GMDA has sought the transfer of streetlights. All records and information pertaining to tenders and maintenance will be shared with the authority,” the official said.

Earlier this year, GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena said the authority would take over maintenance of streetlights, as it was also managing other master services on its roads.