GMDA gets nod to fell 1,300 trees for Gurugram Metro construction

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has received permission to fell 1,300 trees between Millennium City Centre and Hero Honda Chowk for the construction of the Gurugram Metro project, officials said on Monday. The site on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior GMDA official said that the forest department granted the clearance last week. “We have received the permission to fell 1,300 trees, while permission for 500 more trees—on the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk to Sector 9—is expected soon. We will work out modalities with Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) for felling these trees, as the Metro project is being implemented by it and GMDA is the facilitating authority,” the official said.

The GMDA had earlier sought permission to remove 1,800 trees for Phase 1 of the ₹5,452-crore metro extension. A survey conducted by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) estimates around 5,000 trees on the entire alignment. To offset this, GMRL has committed to planting approximately 18,000 trees on 17 hectares of land in developing sectors of the city. The land parcels will be identified in collaboration with GMDA and the forest department, officials said.

The 28.5-km-long metro line—connecting HUDA City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram—will feature 27 elevated stations. It was launched on February 16 last year.

Meanwhile, a senior GMRL official confirmed that the technical bids submitted by eight firms for Phase 1 have been opened and are under evaluation. “The technical bids are being analysed, and financial bids will be opened later. We want all permissions in place and pre-construction work completed before the tender is awarded,” the official said.