GMDA serves notice to contractor for delay in repair of 13 key roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a formal notice to a Hisar-based contractor for delaying special repair works on 13 key roads in the city, despite repeated verbal reminders. The authority has also warned of invoking liquidated damages as per the contract clause if the contractor fails to accelerate the pace of work. A pothole in the middle of the Sector-9/9A road in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The special repair ₹25-crore project was awarded in December 2023 and is slated for completion by mid-August this year. However, GMDA officials say progress has been unsatisfactory across all project sites. “The work on these roads will be expedited and action will be initiated if the pace of work is not accelerated,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity.

GMDA officials clarified that liquidated damages are typically levied to compensate for losses from delays or non-performance and can be calculated as a percentage of contract value or operational expenditure.

A notice dated May 21, issued by the GMDA, sub-divisional engineer, read: “Despite numerous verbal requests, though you have started the work on one of the roads under your agreement, the pace of work is far beyond satisfaction. It could attract further liquidated damages as per clause agreement. You are hereby again directed to increase the pace of work by increasing the machinery at site and on plant. You are hereby also warned for quality of workmanship.”

The 13 roads under repair include the sector dividing road of Sectors 23/23A, Sector 18/19 road, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, road dividing Sector 15 Part 1 and Part 2, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, Sector 9/9A, Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, Sector 5/6, Sector 22/23, Sector 7/8, and Sector 21/22.

Residents, especially from Old Gurugram, say the poor condition of these roads is disrupting daily life. “The roads in Old Gurugram must be repaired on priority and the authority must initiate action for delay in repair of city roads,” said Kumar Thakur, a resident of Sheetla Colony.