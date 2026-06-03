GMRL seeks nod to fell 576 trees for Gurugram Metro depot in Sector 33

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has sought permission to fell 576 trees for the construction of the proposed depot for the Old Gurugram Metro in Sector 33, officials said on Tuesday. The depot, planned near the HVPNL substation, will support the Old Gurugram Metro corridor connecting Millennium City Centre and Cyber City. (HT Archive)

According to an official communique by the GMRL on May 12, the metro corporation asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to obtain approval from the forest department for tree felling.

The metro depot is proposed at the cost of ₹400 crore on approximately 50 acres of land in Sector 33––along the stretch from Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk—adjacent to the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam’s 220 kVA power substation.

According to officials, GMRL had previously invited tenders for the construction of the metro depot, and the process is currently in its final stages.

“An inventory of a total of 576 trees falling in the depot land area required to be felled for execution of the depot works has been prepared. HSVP is requested to initiate the statutory approval process with the concerned forest department authorities on behalf of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL),” stated a letter by Gabdu Ram Choudhary, chief project manager II, GMRL.

A survey conducted by GMRL revealed that the construction of the proposed depot involves felling 576 trees from 37 species, said officials. These include 119 Sheesham trees, 32 Peepal trees, 65 Mulberry trees, 23 Neem trees, 29 Alstonia trees, 29 Babool trees, 27 Ber trees, among others.

GMRL officials said that the metro corporation will plant tenfold the trees that are felled for the metro project. For the first phase, they have initiated the plantation of 18,000 trees along the KMP expressway in place of felling around 1800 trees.

When asked about the matter, an HSVP official said the matter will be taken up with forest department officials on priority. “We are working on priority on metro-related works. The metro depot construction also requires acquisition of one acre of private land, and we are working on it under GMRL land purchase policy,” he said, adding that they have already shifted the location of marble market in Sector 33, as this land was also required for the depot.