Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Govt using Delhi Police to intimidate Twitter, says CPI(M)
A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''Covid toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI)
A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''Covid toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI)
gurugram news

Govt using Delhi Police to intimidate Twitter, says CPI(M)

Two teams of the Delhi Police also descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:15 AM IST

The CPI(M) on Monday alleged that the central government was using the Delhi Police to "intimidate" Twitter for "political purposes".

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Monday served a notice to Twitter India in connection with a probe into a complaint about an alleged 'Covid-19 toolkit' and asked it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as "manipulated media", officials said.

"Priority of these times is to focus on providing healthcare, medicines and vaccines. Union Home Minister instead unleashes Delhi Police on a social media platform to intimidate it for petty and partisan political purposes.Inhuman. Shameful," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Two teams of the Delhi Police also descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.