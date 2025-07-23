Govt vehicle used in theft; MCF driver held, car seized

The district police on Tuesday arrested a driver employed with the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) for allegedly using a government-leased vehicle in a theft case reported in Gurugram’s Sector 44 earlier this month. The vehicle—assigned to the Additional Commissioner of MCF—was seized from the civic body’s headquarters in Faridabad. The vehicle—assigned to the Additional Commissioner of MCF—was seized from the civic body’s headquarters in Faridabad (File photo)

Police said the accused, Niranjan Singh, 35, stole multiple bundles of electric wire from a hospital construction site in Sector 44 and fled in a car that investigators later confirmed was registered to his wife but leased to MCF. The theft was reported on July 8, and a case was registered at Sushant Lok police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The accused confessed during interrogation that he stole several bundles of electric wires from the construction site in Sector 44 and handed them over to an associate,” said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for the Gurugram Police. “We have seized the vehicle used in the crime and are further questioning the accused to identify and arrest others involved.”

According to officials, Singh is a resident of Salempur Dhankar village in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, and was hired as a driver under the Haryana Skill Employment Corporation (HSEC) in November 2024. He had been posted as the driver to a senior MCF officer at the time of the incident.

Investigators said Singh had leased his Maruti Ciaz—registered in his wife’s name—to the civic body, which then assigned it for official use. The same car was used in the theft.

Authorities in Faridabad are expected to launch an internal inquiry into how an official car came to be misused for criminal activity without detection. Police said they are also probing whether the accused was involved in similar thefts and whether any other government property was misused.

MCF, meanwhile, did not respond to HT’s queries on the case.