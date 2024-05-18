Gurgaon will vote BJP for development, says Rao Inderjit Singh

Gurgaon’s sitting MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from the constituency Rao Inderjit Singh is seeking votes on the plank of development. Born to the erstwhile royal family of Rewari, 73-year-old Singh is a five-time MP, currently serving as a minister of state in the central government. In a conversation with HT’s Abhishek Behl, he discussed developmental goals, his opponents and regional voting patterns. Union Minister of State and BJP Gurugram parliamentary constituency candidate, Rao Inderjit Singh at a road show at Dharuhera village in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Edited excerpts:

Why should the Gurgaon electorate vote for you?

Before 2014, Gurugram and Haryana were among the most neglected regions, with little development. While large revenue was generated in development fees from homeowners and realtors, it was diverted and not used locally. Only after the BJP government came to power in the Centre and state did this practice end. We got the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway upgraded, with underpasses and flyovers at key junctions, which reduced traffic jams. The BJP government conceived and constructed the Sohna Elevated Road, Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was also inaugurated and government jobs were given on merit.

Congress candidate Raj Babbar is a Hindi and Punjabi actor, and a seasoned parliamentarian. What challenge does he pose?

Every politician has the right to fight election and we respect our opponents. However, getting a candidate from outside shows that Congress has a paucity of local leaders. It also sends a negative message to the populace as they have a candidate who has little understanding of local issues. Mobilising voters in the name of a community is not going to help as Gurgaon votes above caste and communal lines.

Gurugram’s urban population is disappointed with the functioning of local civic and urban bodies due to the poor state of civic affairs. How do you plan to manage this situation?

Gurugram is a large city and has urbanised very quickly, but we are working to resolve these issues on priority. I have worked with the state and the central governments to remove bottlenecks stopping road construction and developing civic infrastructure. GMDA was created to holistically develop Gurugram’s infrastructure and it has started to deliver, albeit slowly. Urban problems are also due to the unplanned development by previous governments that issued real estate licences without checks till 2014. Colonies and condominiums developed, but with no provision for infrastructure. Land was not acquired for utilities and it has created severe bottlenecks.

What is your plan for development, if you are elected again?

In the next five years, my focus will be to ensure that the Metro extension project to Old Gurugram is completed on priority and the Rapid Rail project from Delhi to Behror via Gurugram is also executed. The Metro project has started on ground while RRTS is awaiting approval. AIIMS in Rewari, Civil Hospital in Gurugram and Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital will be top of the (to-do) list. Taking canal water to Mewat and ensuring that this region becomes connected with orbital rail will be pushed strongly. I will also work towards making GMDA and MCG more accountable.

The BJP has not fared well in Nuh, which has remained an Opposition stronghold. You are also actively campaigning and seeking votes from Meo Muslims of Nuh. How do you plan to challenge the Congress here?

I expect a strong performance in Nuh this time, as people will vote above caste and communal lines. After communal violence hit Nuh last year, I worked with all communities to ensure peace and there was no injustice to any community. I hope the people remember my work. My family, in the past, had strong connections with people of the entire Mewat.