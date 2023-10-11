Gurugram: 23 fined over 1 lakh in a single day for violating graded action plan

After teams were formed last week by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to inspect and curb sources of pollution in the city, the civic body has fined 23 entities a total sum of ₹1 lakh, for violating the graded response action plan (Grap) measures between Tuesday and Wednesday, said senior officials. Officials said that teams are keeping checks on several parts of the city and those found violating Grap norms are being penalised. (HT Archive)

Officials said the offences included dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste at unauthorised sites, burning of waste, keeping/ferrying construction material uncovered, and open burning of garbage.

Last week, MCG formed nine teams to carry out inspections around the city to check sources of pollution. Of those fined, five were penalised for dumping construction waste, 17 were fined for not covering construction material, one for burning waste in the open, said officials.

Grap was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016 and was first implemented in 2017 to check high levels of air pollution across the National Capital Region. Grap came into force in Gurugram on October 1, along with Delhi and the rest of the National Capital Region (NCR), to curb winter pollution. The activities banned under Grap include waste burning, unauthorised dumping of C&D waste and garbage in public places, leaving construction material uncovered and transporting material without covering it

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner, MCG (Swachh Bharat Mission), said their teams are keeping checks on several parts of the city and those found violating Grap norms are being penalised. “Teams are closely monitoring any activity that may cause air pollution and is issuing fines to violators accordingly. It is not the MCG teams alone, but residents, too, who play an important role in giving us information about such violations, so that necessary action can be taken. The MCG will take a sterner approach in the next few weeks,” he said.

“We have issued 23 fines so far, however, the numbers will increase if people don’t comply with norms,” Singh said.

A violator was fined ₹5,000 for burning garbage, while five others were fined ₹50,000 for C&D waste dumping. Seventeen violators were fined ₹43,500 for disregarding solid waste management rules, said officials.

MCG commissioner PC Meena has directed officials to intensify checking in their respective areas to ensure strict implementation of Grap measures.

According to MCG officials, four mechanised sweeping machines were engaged in cleaning all major roads. On Tuesday night, the MCG cleaned several stretches — Iffco Chowk-Mahavir Chowk, Sector 30-Sector 45, Cyber Park-Huda City Centre Metro station, Rajiv Chowk-Subhash Chowk.

On Wednesday, officials from the MCG’s horticulture wing and the fire department also sprinkled water on trees at high traffic density stretches, such as Sohna Chowk-Rajiv Chowk, Mahavir Chowk-Atul Kataria Chowk, Dwarka Expressway, Vatika Chowk-Kherki Daula toll, Basai Chowk-Umang Bharadwaj Road, Khandsa Road, Rajiv Chowk-Mayfield Garden Chowk, and Cyber Park to Hero Honda Chowk.

