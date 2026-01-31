Gurugram: 3 held for opening fire at 4 locations over 2 nights

Three suspects were arrested on Friday for allegedly opening fire on people at four locations of Gurugram in two days, said police. Investigators said that the suspects had fled from the spot .

Police identified the suspects as Vinay, 26, Bobby, 25 and Pawan Kumar, 27, all residents of Kadarpur in Sohna. According to police, they had opened fire several rounds targeting toll plaza employees in Ghamroz at 8.30pm on Thursday when the operator had asked them to pay the toll tax for allowing their Scorpio to pass by removing the boom barrier. The employees had managed to escape uninjured.

Investigators said that the suspects had fled from the spot after which the toll plaza employees had alerted the police control room and an FIR under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was registered at Bhondsi police station on Thursday.

After firing at the toll plaza, they had reached Jheel Ki Dhani in Bhondsi by 8.50pm on Thursday and fled after opening fire on the residence of Gokul, 27, with motive to kill him for which another FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that after being arrested by the crime branch on Friday, the trio told investigators that they had opened fire targeting people at four locations in two days.

“The trio also had opened fire at least 10 rounds on the residence of Rahul Kumar, 26, at Kadarpur late Wednesday with a motive to kill him over personal enmity after he didn’t respond to their repeated calls,” he said.

The suspects had reached the spot in a black Scorpio and fled after firing following which an FIR for attempted murder was registered at Sector 65 police station, said police.

After the firings on Thursday, they went to Kadarpur and opened fire several rounds on the residence of another rival Rohit Kumar, 29, and fled for which another FIR was registered against them at Sector 65 police station.

Turan said that the trio had enmity with Rahul, Gokul and Rohit and wanted to establish their supremacy by killing them.

Police said Vinay has overall 10 criminal cases against him, Bobby has eight and Pawan has seven cases against him at various police stations in Gurugram. The trio were taken on one-day police remand for interrogation after production before a court on Friday to recover their weapons.