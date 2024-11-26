Gurugram administration allows hybrid mode in schools

The district administration, on Monday, announced hybrid mode of learning in schools across the city. The schools’ administrations, however, are in a fix as to what will be the next course of action till the pollution situation comes under control. The Gurugram administration has assured residents that it is monitoring pollution levels and will make further decisions based on AQI trends to balance health and educational needs of the people. (HT PHOTO)

The directive, issued a week after schools were closed due to severe air pollution, aims to provide flexibility to students and their families. It comes as Gurugram’s air quality index (AQI) improved from “severe” to “very poor” during the weekend.

Rashmi Malik, principal of Salwan School, said , “We will conduct online classes initially because the order came very late. Organising bus services and coordinating school staff at such short notice is challenging. We will transition to physical classes soon, as the weather is improving and in-person interactions are more beneficial for students’ growth.”

Some schools have opted to prioritise physical classes entirely, citing reasons such as upcoming exams.

Monika Khanna, CEO of Mount Olympus Group, explained, “ As soon as the order came on Monday, we informed parents that we are holding physical classes due to exams starting from Tuesday onwards. We have restricted physical activities to ensure children are not going out in pollution, to safeguard their health.”

“This is the most viable option as of now, but we remain flexible for students who are unwell or have emergencies,” Khanna added.

Meanwhile there are certain schools that are following both the online and offline modes of classes.

Alka Singh, principal of Blue Bell School, said, “More than the students, it’s the parents who are relieved, especially when both the parents are working. We have even received requests from parents who were ready to send their children to school by giving a written consent last week.”

The district administration has assured residents that it is monitoring pollution levels and will make further decisions based on AQI trends to balance health and educational needs of the public.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “The hybrid model will give students and their families the flexibility to prioritise their health while ensuring continuity in education. The administration is closely monitoring the situation to make further adjustments if needed.”