Gurugram: After 4 cops, Sector 18 SHO suspended

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 12, 2025 06:56 AM IST

The action came on the direction of Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumra Arora following the arrests of three police personnel and a special police officer on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money

The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 18 police station has been suspended for alleged poor supervision and dereliction of duty in an extortion case in which multiple police officers were involved, senior officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

A 38-year-old Gulab Singh Sahu, who runs a small food stall in Sector 18, had filed a police complaint, claiming that some police officers were extorting money from him. (Representational image)
The suspended officer was identified as inspector Surender Kumar. The action came on the direction of Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumra Arora following the arrests of three police personnel and a special police officer on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from a roadside vendor in Sector 18 over the last three months.

Naveen Sharma, ACP Udyog Vihar, said the suspended SHO did not exercise his duty to keep the officers in check. “Till now involvement of only four personnel have surfaced in the case,” he said.

Thirty eight-year-old Gulab Singh Sahu, who runs a small food stall in Sector 18, had filed a police complaint, claiming that some police officers were extorting money from him.

An FIR was lodged on Tuesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308(2) (extortion) of BNS at Sector 18 police station.

Following investigations and on the basis of footage of the CCTV camera that the victim had installed inside his stall, the police arrested assistant sub-inspector Bijender Bingh, head constable Rajbir, constable Ajay Kimar and special police officer Anil, who were posted at the Sector 18 police station.

Officers said that besides extorting money, the accused used to forcibly take away items from his stall. The officers also took money into their bank accounts and used them for partying, officials said.

Investigators said that Sahu started incurring heavy losses, after which he clandestinely installed a camera inside his stall, recording the four personnel extorting money.

The footage was provided to the CP on the basis of which all the four were arrested.

