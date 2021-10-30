Gurugram: Any violation of directions on crackers to invite strict action

The city police will take strict action against those found bursting crackers before and on Diwali expect for the designated areas and time decided by the district administration.

K K Rao, commissioner of police, said they have deployed six crime teams on Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Sohna Road as most of the condominiums are on these stretches.

“Strict instructions have been passed to each station house officer (SHOs) to ensure residents adhere to the rules and regulations. Anyone found flouting the order shall be slapped with Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code,” he said.

Police have directed all resident welfare associations to circulate the guidelines of not bursting crackers or plan any gathering among the residents in the area. All Diwali festivities have been cancelled to observe social distancing amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The police have formed 25 special teams, of six members each, across the city to keep a check on people selling firecrackers and take strict action against those defying orders.

Police said more than 20 people have been arrested this week for illegally selling firecrackers in different areas, especially in the outskirts of the city.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said teams in plain clothes have been deployed in Sadar market, and sector markets where festive sale is going on. “The teams are making rounds and patrolling across the city. They are even checking vehicles at the borders with Rajasthan and Delhi to ensure there is no smuggling of firecrackers,” he said.

“There is a huge rush in the market due to the festive season. We observed people moving around carelessly and not wearing face masks and neither maintaining social distancing,” said Rao.

All the market association members have been asked to maintain social distancing and not allow more than two people at a time inside their shop. “Any shopkeeper found attending to anyone without a mask will be penalised and will also be booked under Section 188 of the IPC,” said the commissioner.

The police control room has received more than 200 calls from residents to check if they can burst crackers wearing masks. More than 200 calls pertained to the difference between green crackers and normal crackers and how to differentiate between the two, said police.