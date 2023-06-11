Gurugram developer booked for cheating homebuyer: Police

Two promoters of a real estate firm, Raheja Developers Limited, were arrested on Saturday for defrauding a home buyer of ₹73.11 lakh by promising him a plot but later forging the agreement documents to change the sale conditions and property details, said police officers associated with the case. According to police, the complainant in this case, Mohit Bansal, booked a plot in the Raheja Aranya project on Sohna Road in February 2012, for which he paid a total of ₹ 73.11 lakh. (Representational Image)

According to police, the complainant in this case, Mohit Bansal, booked a plot in the Raheja Aranya project on Sohna Road in February 2012, for which he paid a total of ₹73.11 lakh.

According to investigators, Bansal, who worked for a US-based financial firm, was promised possession of the plot by February 2015. Even after eight years, Bansal had yet to receive his property or the money he had paid for it.

According to police, Bansal, a resident of JMD Gardens on Sohna Road, signed a purchase agreement for the property on June 30, 2014.

However, when he faced an unreasonable delay in obtaining possession of the property, he sought relief from the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority. But when the agreement documents were submitted there, he discovered that the terms and conditions of the agreement, as well as the project licence number and property details for which he had signed, were changed, depriving him of ownership of the property for which he had paid.

Meanwhile, a Raheja Developers spokesperson said, “We have an additional 20,000 satisfied buyers in our favour. We have not used any manipulative techniques. The allegations levelled against us are baseless and without merit. We have complete faith in the legal system and intend to present our case in court.”

According to investigators, Bansal filed a police complaint in January 2023, but after a delay in action, he moved court, which ordered the registration of a first information report, and the two promoters, Nayan Raheja and his father Navin Raheja, were booked under sections 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 471 (fraudulently using forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-III police station on Friday night, said police officers.

Inspector Dinkar Kumar, station house officer at DLF Phase-III police station, said they would ask the complainant to appear to join the investigation and submit all property-related documents and payment receipts. “Once we have all of these, we will conduct further investigation and take any necessary action,” he added.

This is the third FIR filed by the police on court orders against a developer in three days for allegedly defrauding home buyers. On Wednesday and Thursday, FIRs were filed against Vatika Limited, Ninex Developers Limited, and their directors.

