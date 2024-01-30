Gurugram: Dispute over parking at farmhouse leads to all-out brawl; man killed, 8 injured

A 40-year-old man was beaten to death and eight others were left critically injured after a dispute over parking at a Gurugram farmhouse led to an all-out brawl in the early hours of Sunday, police officers aware of the case said, adding that two people involved in the incident have been arrested. A first information report has been registered against five known people and a dozen other unidentified suspects under different IPC sections in the case. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased as Parveen Dhul, a resident of Jind, Haryana who had taken the Oasis Garden farmhouse in Baliawas on lease around four months ago. They said that the injured were students of from different colleges in Delhi who had gathered at the farmhouse to celebrate a birthday party.

Giving details of the incident, police said that a group of college students held a party at the farmhouse on Saturday, and while leaving, had booked cabs to leave the venue. The cabs, police said, had stopped at the farmhouse’s main entrance when a local villager who was crossing the spot in his car asked the students to remove the cabs immediately.

“The students told him that they were leaving, but the villager hurled abuses, triggering a heated argument between them. The villager left, but soon returned with a group of men who were armed with rods and started assaulting the students,” a senior police officer said, on condition of anonymity.

The officer said that the villagers then barged into the farmhouse. “The farmhouse employees fled, but Dhul and his confidante Narveer Dagar were badly assaulted,” he said.

Investigators said that Dhul managed to alert his partner Naresh Kumar, who reached the farmhouse and rushed all the injured to a private hospital in Badshahpur. Police said the Badshahpur hospital referred Dhul to Paras hospital in Sector 43, where he died during treatment. One of the students assaulted in the incident, identified as Gajendra (goes by one name), was shifted to AIIMS, Delhi by his parents, where he was on ventilator support, said officers.

On Kumar’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered against five known people and a dozen other unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at the DLF Phase 1 police station on Sunday night.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Mayank Gupta said two suspects, identified as Sachin Lal and Ashish Pal, were arrested on Sunday night. “They were named accused in the case. Raids are on to nab the others. We have the CCTV camera footage of the incident,” the DCP said.

“A few others were their friends from outside the campus. The students hailed from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jhajjar and other districts in Haryana,” he said.