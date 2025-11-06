Gurugram: Drive launched against illegal parking on Pataudi-Bilaspur stretch amid rising accidents

Traffic police have taken action against illegal parking by issuing challans to vehicles parked on the Patudi-Bilaspur Marg road, officials said on Wednesday. A special drive was initiated by traffic police on Tuesday to impose fines on truck drivers and four-wheeler owners who encroach on the side of the busy road. As part of the checks on Patudi-Bilaspur Marg, 15 challans were issued on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, the drive was initiated in the wake of rising accidents on expressways, “We want to make sure that no heavy vehicles are parked on expressways. Strict action was ordered against illegally parked vehicles, as it might lead to any untoward incidents,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic).

“The drive was conducted to prevent any accidents,” said a traffic police zonal officer deployed on Pataudi-Bilaspur marg, requesting anonymity. “The enforcement took place on both sides of the road and online challans were issued,” he said, adding that the commuters found illegally parking their vehicle for the first time get fined for ₹500 initially; however, the penalty increases to ₹1500 thereafter.

According to Mohan, similar drives will be conducted on Delhi-Jaipur-Gurugram (NH 48) Expressway by increasing the number of enforcements. “As the winter season approaches, visibility levels sink during the early hours and late nights. Our teams on the ground are routinely checking expressways to make sure that heavy goods vehicles are not parked illegally,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

Sukhbir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Pataudi), said that challans were issued to instill fear among violators along the stretch. “Based on directions issued by DCP Mohan, drivers were strictly advised in advance not to park their vehicles. However, some of them choose to not obey our orders,” Singh said.

Notably, 750 accidents took place on expressways, including at NH48, Dwarka Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) and others, this year. According to official data from district administration, 345 people lost their lives until October 2025 and 580 were left injured. In 2024, 448 deaths occurred due to 1,019 accidents in Gurugram.