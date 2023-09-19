Gurugram: DTCP seals 30 shops in DLF phase 3 for operating illegally

At least 30 shops in DLF Phase 3 were sealed on Monday after they were found illegally operating from residential spaces, officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said. DTCP officials said that in the last three months, they have issued around 800 notices to property owners for running commercial establishments in violation of norms. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said that the sealing drive was carried out by the enforcement wing of DTCP and under heavy police presence. Encroachments in front of these houses were also demolished, officials added.

DTCP officials said that commercial activities were being carried out in these 30 shops which were housed in residential buildings.

District town planner, enforcement, Manish Yadav said that the sealing drive which began on Monday morning, was carried out in U Block in DLF phase 3. “Encroachments in front of the houses, such as stalls selling food, juice and other items, were also removed,” he said.

DTCP officials said that in the last three months, they have issued around 800 notices to property owners for running commercial establishments in violation of norms. Around 150 such commercial units in private licenced colonies have been sealed, officials added.

“The illegal activities are in violation of Haryana Urban Development Act 1975. Landlords and unit owners have been warned that if any attempt is made to break the seal of the shops and reopen them, an FIR will be lodged directly. A recommendation will also be made to cancel the occupancy certificates of these houses,” said Yadav, adding that the sealing campaign will be extended to other areas as well.

New policy soon for commercial development in residential areas

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday evening said that the state government will come up with a policy for commercial constructions in residential areas.

Khattar, who was addressing a Jan Samvad at SA Jain College in Ambala on Sunday evening, said that the government is set to come up with a comprehensive policy to deal with the rampant proliferation of commercial establishments and showrooms encroaching upon designated residential zones.

“Under this policy, areas that have already been transformed into commercial spaces within residential zones will be officially designated as commercial areas,” he said.

