Gurugram election aspirants hold meetings, reach out to voters

Members of political parties and independents aspiring to get tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in Gurugram held public meetings in the city on Sunday. Kumudini Daultabad, an independent held a public meeting in Badshahpur village. (HT Photo)

In Badshapur assembly constituency, Kumudini Daultabad, an independent held a public meeting in Badshahpur village and told voters of the work done by her late husband, Rakesh Daultabad, who was MLA of the constituency from 2019 to 2024.

“The time for elections has come and I am hopeful that I will get the same love and blessings as my Badshahpur family gave to Rakesh Daultabad,” she said. “The problems such as lack of roads, poor drainage and traffic issues in Badshahpur constituency were resolved in the last five years. I promise that I will fulfil my husband’s dreams and continue this path of development. I seek the support of people of Badshahpur and the community to ensure progress of the constituency,” she added.

BJP leader Subash Singhla, who is an aspirant from the Gurugram assembly constituency, held a series of meetings in ward number 18 on Sunday. Singhla said that in the last 15 years, ward 18 has been his karmabhoomi, and he has worked hard to improve the sanitation, waste management, roads and other amenities. “I have worked as a link between the government and the general public,” he said.

GL Sharma, another BJP aspirant in Gurugram, said that he reached out to the people in Sector 15 and adjoining areas, asking them to vote for the BJP. “I asked the people to consider the work done in the last 10 years and vote for BJP,” he said.

Congress leader Sukhbir Kataria, meanwhile, said that candidates have been finalised on a number of seats, and would be announced by September 4.

Kamal Yadav, president, BJP district unit, said that BJP cadre are working hard and mobilising across the district to win the four seats.