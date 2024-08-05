Gurugram: Four men get life term for killing 4-year-old boy, murder attempt on child's father

Gurugram, A court here on Monday sentenced four men to rigorous life imprisonment and fined them of ₹1.67 lakh each for killing a 4-year-old boy and murder attempt on his father, according to police. HT Image

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also held the fifth accused, a minor, guilty in the case. He was sentenced to a 10-year jail term alongwith imposition of a fine of ₹30,000, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Khalilpur village in Gurugram's Pataudi area on June 16, 2021 when the five persons had shot dead 4-year-old Bhavya while his mother was teaching him at their home and later shot at the boy's father Praveen Kumar, leaving him injured.

The father-son duo were rushed to a trauma centre in Rewari where the doctors declared the child dead while his father was referred to a private hospital, the police said.

Kumar's wife Bharti filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Pataudi police station. The accused were booked for murder and murder attempt under penal provisions, they said.

Following the probe, the police arrested Naveen alias Kainchi, Harish alias Baman, Yaman alias Baiya, and Paramjeet alias Susu and apprehended a minor on June 17, 2021, they added.

A senior police officer said the accused revealed that they committed the crime due to personal enmity.

Two motorcycles used during the crime, as many country-made pistols and six cartridges were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The four arrested accused were sent to judicial custody, while the minor was sent to a correction home, the officer said.

After hearing the arguments in the case, the court of Judge Diwan held all five accused guilty and sentenced four accused to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1.67 lakh on each, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

The minor accused was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹30,000, teh spokesperson added.

