Gurugram: Four planning to loot commuters held with arms, ammo

At least four armed suspects planning to rob commuters were arrested in Farrukhnagar on Thursday night, police said on Friday. A country-made pistol, a live cartridge, an iron rod, a torch and car were recovered from the suspects, police said. (Representational image)

The suspects were identified as Aamir Hasan, Akbar Ali and Shakeel Ahmed, all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Rohan Tyagi of Dharampur, in Sector 108, Gurugram. All suspects are aged between 20 years and 25 years.

A country-made pistol, a live cartridge, an iron rod, a torch and car were recovered from the suspects, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Farrukhnagar crime branch team led by officer Manoj Kumar had received an input about the movement of suspected people between Birheda and Gugana Mor in Farrukhnagar following which teams were formed.

“The team soon nabbed the suspects after pinpointing their movement in a car. After their interrogation, it came to light that they were planning to rob commuters in the Farrukhnagar area,” he said, adding that all of them have criminal records of similar crimes and have cases registered against them,”

An FIR was registered against all four accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station. They suspects were being questioned to ascertain the identities of other suspects.