Gurugram: GMRL seeks one acre of land for metro pillars in phase 1

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited has sought around one acre of land for phase one of the Gurugram Metro project to construct railway pillars and other infrastructure between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9 metro station, officials said. The committee discussed acquiring the land under the new purchase policy recently notified by the state government. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A meeting on the proposal was held on Tuesday by the newly formed land purchase committee headed by the deputy commissioner, Gurugram. The committee discussed acquiring the land under the new purchase policy recently notified by the state government.

Officials said, the timeline has not been fixed but they will acquire the land in next three months under the new purchase policy by directly negotiating with owners.

A senior GMRL official, requesting anonymity, said the metro corporation requires land near the proposed metro depot in Sector 33, near Hero Honda Chowk, and at Basai village. He said several structures, including rooms, parts of houses and shops, are falling within the metro alignment.

“There are around 100 rooms constructed near Sector 33 depot, which needs to be acquired. Apart from that there three or four structures which needs to be partially demolished for construction. The details were shared with the district land purchase committee and it was asked to initiate the process to purchase these pockets of land,” the official said.

In addition, GMRL has requested that an extra land parcel belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and measuring approximately5.30hectare be handed over to the metro contractor on a rental basis at the Sector 33 depot.

A GMRL official said the contractor requires the land to carry out work at the metro depot. On the tender for the second phase of the Gurugram Metro project from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub, the official said the consultant is giving finishing touches to the tender, which is likely to be finalised by the end of March. “The work on the first phase is going on at a steady pace. We expect the pillars to be ready from Millennium City centre to Subash Chowk by May,” he said.