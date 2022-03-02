Gurugram: Grenades, weapons used by military found
A day after three employees of a compressed natural gas (CNG) station were stabbed to death in Gurugram, police on Tuesday found two hand grenades and other ammunition -- used by army recruits for training -- in the toilet of a house near the fuel pump, in P-block, Sector 31. The house has been locked for over two years since the first Covid-induced lockdown, said police.
City police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said the two cases are not related.
Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police, Sadar police station, said while investigating the triple murder, police activated their human intelligence network in the area, following which they received the tip-off about the explosives around 8am on Tuesday. A team from Sector 40 police station reached the spot around 8.30am.
“We cordoned off the area and asked residents in the vicinity to vacate their homes. After we found the grenades and other ammunition at the house, we called the bomb disposal team and a dog squad to neutralise the grenades,” said Yadav.
The police teams, with the help of labourers, dug a seven-foot-deep trench and covered it with sandbags to defuse the grenades. “The grenades were neutralised around 1.30pm,” said the ACP.
“Apart from the two grenades, we recovered two polythene bags, one filled with 15 MK 90 practice grenades used by recruits of the Army during practice and another with one bicat strip (practice munitions comprising a safety fuse inserted with crackers which simulate automatic gunfire when ignited) and 43 empty cartridges for a long-range automatic weapon from the toilet. The bomb disposal team successfully defused all the explosives,” he said.
“We are yet to find where this ammunition came from. We will contact the ordnance factory.”
Police said they took the help of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, the state’s urban planning body, and the residents’ welfare association to trace the house owner, and identified him as one Ravinder Agarwal, a chartered accountant living in Delhi. He told that the house was closed for over two years. Police registered a case against Agarwal under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 at Sector 40 police station.
BS Yadav, president of the Sector 31 residents’ welfare association, said, “The incident has raised an alarm... We will assess the security of the area...”
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.