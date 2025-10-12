Gurugram health department readies burn wards, emergency responders ahead of Diwali

With Diwali celebrations around the corner, the district health department has stepped up its preparedness to handle burn injuries and respiratory emergencies caused by firecrackers and pollution. Hospitals across the district have been directed to stay on high alert during the festive season to respond swiftly to medical emergencies, officials said on Friday. Health workers and doctors have been advised to remain on standby throughout the festive period. (Shutterstock)

According to officials, special burn wards are being set up at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, as well as sub-divisional hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi, to manage potential fire-related accidents. Health workers and doctors have been advised to remain on standby throughout the festive period.

Dr Alka Singh, chief medical officer (CMO) of Gurugram, said that extended medical teams and critical care units are being mobilised to ensure a quick response. “Thirty out of 200 beds will be allotted for patients suffering from burn injuries in a dedicated septic ward equipped with patient monitors, suction apparatus, infusion pumps, and oxygen concentrators,” Singh said. “We have made arrangements for round-the-clock emergency medical assistance for both burn victims and patients experiencing breathing difficulties due to poor air quality.”

Officials said that during Diwali, the combination of smog, dust particles, and fumes from firecrackers significantly worsens air quality, often leading to respiratory distress. “Every year, we receive a surge in patients with breathing issues during this period,” a senior health department official said. “This time, we are adequately staffed with trained doctors and nurses, and medicine supplies will remain available 24x7.”

To be sure, earlier, HT reported that the Civil Hospital was facing a bed shortage amid rising patients.

When asked about this, officials said that this is an urgent makeshift solution to tackle any emergencies during Diwali. These beds will be available inside a septic ward to minimise co-infections. The existing shortage of beds has not been resolved yet.

At the Sohna Sub-Divisional Hospital, Dr Ranvijay Yadav, senior medical officer, said that five beds have been reserved for burn patients, with the capacity to expand to ten if required. “Patients with burn injuries are highly vulnerable to infections due to open wounds. The ward is thoroughly sanitised to minimise hospital-acquired infections,” he added.

The department has also made arrangements for eye specialists to be available for extended hours across government hospitals, polyclinics, and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to treat eye injuries and conjunctivitis.

Dr Singh cautioned that prolonged exposure to polluted air can severely impact lung function. “Constant inhalation of fine dust particles reduces oxygen exchange in the lungs, weakening the body’s overall oxygen capacity,” she said. “We urge people to avoid unnecessary exposure, wear masks, and celebrate responsibly.”

Officials reiterated that the district’s hospitals are fully prepared to handle mass casualty situations, with emergency responders, ambulances, and medical teams on standby throughout Diwali.