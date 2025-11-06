Gurugram: HSIIDC to revamp Pataudi road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Global City

The four kilometres stretch on Pataudi road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Global City near the Dwarka Expressway will be reconstructed and upgraded by the Haryana State infrastructure and industrial development corporation (HSIIDC), said HSIIDC officials on Wednesday, adding that this road is a crucial entry point for Global City project from Delhi Jaipur Highway. Site office of the Global City located at Gurugram-Pataudi road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

HSIIDC said that this road will be upgraded in the next 15 months as the road is damaged on several stretches with sewage overflowing at several points. The road also witnessed heavy waterlogging during the rainy season.

Brahm Yadav, former municipal councillor, who lives along the Pataudi road said that a portion of this road was concretised by the Municiap Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which also laid a sewage pipeline three years back. “Earlier this road was with PWD and it was constructed or re-carpeted around a decade earlier,” said Yadav.

The Global City project is being developed by HSIIDC in an area of over 1000 acres spreading across parts of Sectors 36, 36B, 37 and 37B of Gurugram. It is located along the Dwarka Expressway and will be a mixed land use project with approximately 12 million square meters of built-up area. It will have commercial towers, offices, residential towers, retail spaces, hospitals, schools, center for innovation, start-ups, incubation zone, hospitality and cultural zones, exhibition cum convention center (ECC) green and open spaces, water bodies.

Yash Garg, managing director, HSIIDC on Wednesday said, “HSIIDC will expand the road wherever possible, relay the sewage drain and surface drain and construct it as per the highest quality. Currently the detailed project report is being prepared and our target is to complete the tendering in the next three months. The work will be completed in one year from the day of the allotment of tender,” he added.

The road stretch from Dwarka expressway to Wazirpur village passing through Hayatpur is also flooded due to sewage outflow at Harsaru, frequent damages at Hayatpur and potholes on the remaining stretch near Wazirpur. The PWD had recently repaired the badly damaged road after it had developed large potholes during the rainy season.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Tuesday said that an alternative stretch from Wazirpur to Dwarka Expressway with two flyovers will be made functional soon.

Apart from constructing the Pataudi road the HSIIDC is also working to construct a road from Udyog Vihar six in Sector 37 to provide direct access to the Global City from NH 48 near Narsinghpur. This project would require acquisition of land and it will take time, said officials.