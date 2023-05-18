Gurugram: Notorious gangster Ajay Jaildar’s wife and one of his associates were arrested for allegedly threatening a city-based liquor businessman, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Two, including gangster’s wife held for threatening liquor baron in Ggm

The suspects asked the businessman not to take part in the upcoming tendering process for allotment of new liquor vends as per the Haryana government’s new excise policy, police added.

Investigators said the victim, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Sector 81, who is into liquor business, had received two threat calls over WhatsApp within 10 minutes on Wednesday afternoon. They said the callers had asked him to stay away from the tendering process scheduled to take place on Saturday for setting up liquor vends in Pataudi and Jamalpur. The suspects had also demanded ₹50 lakh extortion money, they added.

Kumar was immediately provided with two armed police personnel for security, police said.

Police said Sujeet Thakran (50), and his younger brother Paramjeet (42), a former councillor of ward number 14, who owned several liquor shops and had a strong presence in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, were shot dead by a dozen suspects at their village in Khor, Pataudi, on February 25 last year, police said.

Gangster Jaildar alias Ajay Thakran (38), a close associate of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also into liquor business, was allegedly the prime suspect in the two murders and was later arrested. He is presently lodged in Bhondsi jail, police said.

Inspector Ajay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said that it was on the gangster Jaildar’s direction that the threat call was made to the businessman.

“Jaildar’s wife Preeti was arrested on Wednesday and the associate Naveen was arrested on Thursday from Pataudi. The phone used by Preeti in making one of the two threat calls has been recovered. The second call was made from Naveen’s phone, which is yet to be traced,” the SHO said.

SHO Kumar said that at least two to three more close associates of Jaildar, including his nephew, are yet to be arrested in the case. “His name will be added in the case,” he said.

As per police, Kumar holds many liquor shop licences and was preparing to take part in the tendering process for opening more outlets.

Investigators said the businessman had allegedly received the first WhatsApp call at about 12.19pm on Wednesday in which the caller identified herself to be gangster Jaildar’s wife. She threatened him to stay away from the tendering process.

Police said he disconnected the call but within 10 minutes, he received another call on the instant messaging app, where the caller identified himself as the nephew of Jaildar and threatened him again and asked him to pay extortion money.

A senior police officer said Kumar recorded the conversation of the second call. “He has provided the recording to the police as evidence,” he added.

As per police, gangster Bishnoi is also a suspect in the murder case of Thakran brothers and he might be brought to Gurugram in future on a production warrant for interrogation to ascertain if on his behest Jaildar had murdered them to establish supremacy in the liquor business, police said.

On businessman Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 34 (common intention), 386 (committing extortion by putting any person in fear of death) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday evening, said police.

