A 36-year-old passenger died, while five others were injured after a speeding auto-rickshaw lost balance and flipped inside an underpass on Golf Course Road near Sector 42 late Saturday night, police said on Monday. Gurugram: Man dies, 5 hurt as auto flips inside Golf Course Road underpass

The deceased, identified as Sajid Ansari, was a native of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and lived in Kapashera, Delhi, with his wife. According to police, Ansari, who worked at an office on Golf Course Road, had boarded the auto around 11.30pm to return home when the accident took place.

“The driver was speeding and flipped the auto on its side while changing lanes. Passengers had repeatedly asked him to slow down, but he didn’t,” said Gurugram Police’s public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar.

Ansari suffered a severe head injury, while others sustained minor wounds, police said. The driver and a passenger, Rajendra Kumar, took Ansari to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they added. The driver, meanwhile, fled from the hospital but has been identified; efforts are underway to trace him, Kumar added.

According to police, an FIR was registered under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase-I police station on Sunday based on a complaint by Ansari’s wife, Rukhsana Khatoon. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.