Gurugram: Man found murdered, body dumped in Sector 37 plot

A 30-year-old man was found murdered with his throat slit after his limbs were tied and his body dumped in an empty plot behind a fuel station on Sector 37 Road in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. Police said Idrisi’s decomposed body was recovered from beneath a mattress on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Faisal Idrisi, a resident of Kanpur Cantonment, who had been living in rented accommodation in Sector 37 with his wife, Uzma, 27, for the past two years, officers added.

Police said Idrisi’s decomposed body was recovered from beneath a mattress on Thursday. A piece of paper carrying his hometown address was found in his clothes, following which Kanpur police were contacted. His identity was confirmed after family members reached Gurugram on Saturday.

A senior police official said that the post-mortem examination conducted after the family’s arrival revealed that Idrisi had been murdered by slitting his throat. “His mobile phone and motorcycle were also found missing. Family members said they were unable to contact him since the morning of December 23,” the official said.

Police said the prime suspects were Idrisi’s wife, Uzma, her maternal uncle, Mohammad Aftab, 45, and other in-laws, citing a prolonged marital dispute. All the suspects are currently absconding.

Shadab Alam, Idrisi’s cousin, said Idrisi last spoke to him on December 22 and claimed that Uzma and Aftab had assaulted him and thrown him out of the rented house. “The next day, he asked for ₹5,000 from his family in Kanpur and then became traceless. We suspect his wife and in-laws have murdered him,” Alam said.

Gurugram police public relations officer Sandeep Turan said a murder case was registered at the Sector 10 police station on Saturday on the family’s complaint. “Investigation is on from various angles to trace the killers and arrest them at the earliest,” he said.