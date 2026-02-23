Gurugram man held for providing bank account to cyber frauds

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly selling bank accounts linked to his private firm to cyber fraudsters for a commission from the proceeds of the crime, police said. Preliminary probe revealed that he had agreed to sell the account in exchange for commissions on every transaction, police said. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Sohan Pal Tomar, a resident of Sector 53, took a 1% commission (of around ₹5 lakh) along with an additional ₹50,000 for selling his account, which was used in cyber frauds, according to officials privy to the matter.

Investigators said the accused operated a private firm named Balaji Corporation Facilities from Gurugram, whose accounts were allegedly sold to fraudsters.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that he had agreed to sell the account in exchange for commissions on every transaction,” a senior police official investigating the matter said, requesting anonymity.

Sandeep Turan, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said an FIR under Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant IT Act provisions was registered against the accused on Friday at the Cyber Police Station (East).

“The accused was later produced before a local court, which sent him to a two-day police remand on Saturday for further investigation,” Turan added.

According to investigations, the accused was arrested after money linked to the fraud was traced to his bank account through multiple transactions. “Further arrests of fraudsters who transferred the money are also expected to take place soon,” Turan said.