Gurugram: Man on way to marry again beaten by wife’s family over alimony

A 32-year-old man sustained serious injuries in Nuh after he was brutally assaulted by armed family members of his first wife while he was on his way to remarry, police said on Monday. After initial treatment at a government hospital, all injured were shifted to a private hospital, added the police. The investigation is on to nab other suspects. (File photo)

The victim, Mohammad Adil, was travelling to Sudaka village from his residence in Nuh’s Dharola village during the wedding procession on Friday evening when the incident occurred.

Adil’s three relatives – Sahib (24), Moin (30) and Mohammad Zahid (28) – were also injured.

Officials said that all four sustained multiple fractures in shoulders, ribs and limbs after the family attacked the group with hammers and improvised weapons made of iron pipes and motorcycle chains.

Adil had married Sumaiyya five years ago and had a daughter. However, their marriage broke after Sumaiyya had an affair with a nephew and left Adil and her daughter.

Eight months ago, elders of both families had a meeting after which their marriage was considered to be ‘dissolved’.

However, dispute over alimony, pending due to litigation, was considered the main reason for the incident.

Inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of the Pinangwa police station said that Adil’s condition was critical and needed surgeries. “The victim, being the groom, was the main target. The attackers were mainly brothers and cousins of his first wife,” he said.

“Adil’s baraat was crossing Shikrawa village in Pinangwa when 10-11 suspects intervened in two cars. They dragged Adil out of the decorated car and assaulted him,” he said.

Chand said that suspects were also armed with country-made pistols and had opened fire to terrorise the guests.

Investigators said that the attackers assaulted Adil’s relatives when they tried to intervene and had damaged four cars, including Adil’s car.

Meanwhile, Adil said he had locked the car doors with driver’s help after seeing the suspects. “However, they smashed the glasses and dragged me out. They assaulted me mercilessly and opened fire in the air threatening others that they will shoot to kill if anyone dares to intervene,” he alleged.

“After separation, Adil’s former wife got him booked in dowry and domestic violence case at Pinangwa police station in January this year in which he was arrested too,” SHO said.

An FIR was registered against the suspects for using illegal firearms and charges of assault, unlawful assembly, rioting with deadly weapons, criminal intimidation and others at Pinangwa police station on Friday.