Gurugram: ‘MCG Haryana’ application to be rolled out for public soon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), during HT Gururgam First meeting on Saturday, announced that its mobile application, “MCG Haryana” will soon be rolled out for residents. According to MCG officials, the application is being currently used and tested by civic officials. (HT)

According to MCG officials, the application is being currently used and tested by civic officials.

Officials said the application will enable residents to lodge complaints related to sanitation, waste dumping, road conditions, drainage issues, water supply, among others.

The app will also allow citizens to track the status of complaints and monitor whether officials have resolved the issues, officials said.

Dr Naresh Kumar, MCG joint commissioner said, “The application will also help officials monitor whether sanitation supervisors are present in their designated areas and carrying out their duties on time and regularly. The app is currently in the trial phase, and we are working to make it fully robust before releasing it.”

“If a resident upload a photo along with a complaint, the application will immediately show the responsible department along with the official to whom the issue has been assigned to, said Kumar.

“For instance, MCG has 90 assistant sanitation inspectors. If we assign them to inspect a specific stretch of the city, the application will only mark their attendance when they are within a 20-meter radius of the designated area. This ensures that the records are accurate and cannot be manipulated,” he added.

“If the app is successful, other municipal bodies may adopt a similar system,” said Kumar.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of Ardee City, Sector 52, said, “Most of the roads remain unswept for days, and the frequency of workers in the field is very low. If the application can track their attendance, it would be a significant improvement.”

To be sure, the city already has the “My Gurugram” app, launched in 2019 by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The app was designed to provide residents with real-time information on civic infrastructure, including the status of community centres, functioning streetlights, and other key public amenities. However, residents cannot lodge complaints on the app.