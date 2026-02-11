Gurugram metro phase one work starts with first pile casting in Sector 45
About 3,000 piles and 750 pillars planned between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9; viaduct, stations and spur works to expand rapid transit network.
Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Tuesday began casting the first concrete pile for the Gurugram metro rail project in Sector 45, on the road from Millennium City centre towards Subash Chowk, marking the start of on-ground construction for phase one, officials said.
Around 3,000 piles will be cast in the first phase, with about 750 pillars planned between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9 station, a senior GMRL official said. “In the first phase the contractor will be casting around 3000 piles from Millennium City Centre to sector 9 station. There will be around 750 pillars that will be constructed and a large number of these will become visible by end of May between Subash Chowk and Millennium City centre,” the official said.
Pile casting involves drilling deep holes, lowering iron cages and pouring concrete to support elevated viaducts and stations, GMRL said. “The work on the first phase is picking up and the metro corporation is working to finalise the alignment and tender for the second phase. We will float the tender soon,” the official added, noting that construction of the Bakhtawar chowk underpass will also begin soon after GMDA approval.
Phase one includes a 15.22-km elevated viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85-km spur to Dwarka Expressway and a ramp to a proposed depot at Sector 33, covering stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 101.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More
