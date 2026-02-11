Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gurugram metro phase one work starts with first pile casting in Sector 45

    About 3,000 piles and 750 pillars planned between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9; viaduct, stations and spur works to expand rapid transit network.

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 9:37 AM IST
    By Abhishek Behl
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) on Tuesday began casting the first concrete pile for the Gurugram metro rail project in Sector 45, on the road from Millennium City centre towards Subash Chowk, marking the start of on-ground construction for phase one, officials said.

    Officials say pillars will soon be visible on key stretch as alignment for next phase is finalised and tenders prepared for expansion and depot link works. (HT Photo)
    Officials say pillars will soon be visible on key stretch as alignment for next phase is finalised and tenders prepared for expansion and depot link works. (HT Photo)

    Around 3,000 piles will be cast in the first phase, with about 750 pillars planned between Millennium City Centre and Sector 9 station, a senior GMRL official said. “In the first phase the contractor will be casting around 3000 piles from Millennium City Centre to sector 9 station. There will be around 750 pillars that will be constructed and a large number of these will become visible by end of May between Subash Chowk and Millennium City centre,” the official said.

    Pile casting involves drilling deep holes, lowering iron cages and pouring concrete to support elevated viaducts and stations, GMRL said. “The work on the first phase is picking up and the metro corporation is working to finalise the alignment and tender for the second phase. We will float the tender soon,” the official added, noting that construction of the Bakhtawar chowk underpass will also begin soon after GMDA approval.

    Phase one includes a 15.22-km elevated viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85-km spur to Dwarka Expressway and a ramp to a proposed depot at Sector 33, covering stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 101.

    • Abhishek Behl
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Abhishek Behl

      Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram Metro Phase One Work Starts With First Pile Casting In Sector 45
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes