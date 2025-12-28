Gurugram: ‘MG Rd revamp to wrap up by February-end’

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said it will complete the upgrading and beautification of MG Road by the end of February this year. The authority is developing MG Road as a model road to make it more commuter and pedestrian friendly. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

A senior GMDA official said that most of the work on the 2.5-kilometre stretch, including re-carpeting, construction of footpaths and dedicated cycle tracks, has already been completed and that only finishing touches remain. “The work on the upgrade of the MG Road is near completion, and all the pending works will be done by the end of February. Earlier this week all encroachments and illegal vendors were removed by the enforcement wing of the authority,” the official said.

The authority is developing MG Road as a model road to make it more commuter and pedestrian friendly. The project includes the construction of footpaths, dedicated cycle tracks, green belts and bus bays at a cost of over ₹11 crore. The project was launched in 2023, and officials said most components have now been executed.

Earlier this month, GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena directed that maintenance of green belts along MG Road should be carried out directly by the authority. He also ordered cancellation of the contract awarded to a private agency for maintaining the green belts under corporate social responsibility activities.

During a site visit on December 5, Meena observed that adequate greening work had not been carried out by the agency responsible for maintaining the green areas along the corridor. He also noted that inadequate fencing and poor maintenance had led to widespread encroachment by street vendors.

“Due to inadequate fencing and lack of proper maintenance, a large number of street vendors were encroaching upon the newly developed infrastructure. This unauthorised occupation was obstructing the movement of pedestrians and cyclists and was resulting in improper utilisation of infrastructure created at substantial public cost,” Meena had observed.

Officials said the removal of encroachments was aimed at ensuring effective use of the upgraded infrastructure and restoring pedestrian and cyclist access along the corridor.