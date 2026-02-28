Gurugram: Mobile snatcher escapes police custody, hunt on

Gurugram: A 25-year-old suspect in a number of mobile snatching cases escaped the police custody on Friday at DLF police station in Sector-29 after pushing the cops away, an officer said. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

The accused was identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Shanti Colony in Mandi Pahari, Delhi. He was arrested along with his associate, Aditya Kumar, 24, a resident of Bhim Basti, a neighbouring area of Shanti Colony, on Thursday night.

The duo were produced before the court on Friday, which remanded them to one day of police custody. When they returned to the station, the officer said Ravi shoved a policeman, managed to free himself and ran away. “An alarm was raised, and several cops ran behind him, but he managed to escape. His associate was immediately transferred to a police lockup,” the officer said.

On the complaint of a head constable, an FIR was registered under section 265 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Ravi, the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said raids were underway to nab the escaped suspect. “He will be arrested soon,” he added.

The duo used to travel from Delhi to Gurugram on a motorcycle to commit mobile snatching. They were involved in several such cases, the officer said.