Gurugram, Gurugram Municipal Corporation, in a special meeting held on Wednesday, unanimously approved the budget estimate for the financial year 2026-27, an official said. Gurugram municipal corporation approves estimate budget for FY27

Presenting the budget estimate, Chief Accounts Officer Vijay Kumar stated that estimates have been prepared for an income of ₹1,918 crore and expenditure of ₹1,875 crore.

He informed the House that the corporation's income will come from various sources, primarily property tax, stamp duty, water and sewerage charges, advertising, land compensation, and other revenue sources.

"The estimated income is ₹325 crore from property tax, ₹500 crore from stamp duty, ₹80 crore from water and sewerage charges, ₹75 crore from sale and auction of municipal properties, ₹40 crore from sale of municipal house or shop, ₹75 crore from EDC or IDC , ₹150 crore from land compensation and ₹120 crore from advertisement," he said.

According to an official statement, the budget prioritises the city's sanitation system and development projects. As per the proposed expenditure, ₹400 crore will be spent on sanitation and waste management.

A provision of ₹250 crore has been made for operation and maintenance, and ₹400 crore will be spent on various development projects.

Important provisions have been made in the areas of education, health and women's safety. Special attention was paid to the welfare of sanitation workers and the modernisation of their equipment, it said.

Last fiscal year, the corporation spent 85 per cent of its budget, while achieving only 66 per cent of its revenue target.

Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said the budget 2026-27 was prepared with Gurugram's holistic and balanced development in mind. She expressed hope that the budget will further accelerate development work in the city and provide better facilities to citizens.

"We will ensure the effective and transparent implementation of the plans and development works included in the budget. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will strive to improve the level of cleanliness, infrastructure and civic services in the city, so that Gurugram can be developed into a clean, well-organised and modern city," said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

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